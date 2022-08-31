Stax Music Academy announces Concord Scholarship recipients

Each recipient will get a full ride to attend Stax Academy with all tuition paid for five years until they graduate with their diploma.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stax Music Academy announced the 20 winners of this year's Concord Scholarships.

Scholarships are awarded based on a student's financial need and each one is presented in the name of an iconic Stax recording artist or executive, such as Isaac Hayes.

Stax Records' Director of Publicity and Artist Relations throughout most of its history and founding President and CEO of the Soulsville Foundation Deanie Parker said, "It's very gratifying to have Concord’s ongoing support of the authentic music we teach at the Stax Music Academy that we produced at Stax Records during its 1960s and 70s heyday. This music is a testament to the label’s creativity, worldwide love for The Memphis Sound, and belief in economic empowerment for marginalized young people.”