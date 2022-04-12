Stax Music Academy announces new scholarship honoring Memphis Horns' Andrew Love

Stax also released information on auditions for the 2022 Summer Music Experience for students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new scholarship at the Stax Music Academy is honoring the legacy of Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner saxophonist Andrew Love.

Tuesday, Love’s family was on hand to announce the new Andrew Love Memorial Scholarship. April 12, 2022, was the 10th anniversary of Love’s passing.

Love was one-half of the iconic Memphis Horns, alongside trumpeter Wayne Jackson.

As a child, the Memphis native started playing music in his father’s church, Mt. Nebo MB Church. Love carried those skills through high school and his adult life, playing the horns with Jackson for such artists as Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Rufus and Carla Thomas, Isaac Hayes, and almost every other artist who walked through the doors at Stax recording.

Love and Jackson performed on 49 Number One records, 112 Top Ten records, 83 Gold & Platinum records, and 15 Grammy winners.

Stax Music Academy also announced more information about the in-person Summer Music Experience for 2022. The program allows students to join music collaborations, perform live, learn about music, songwriting, choreography, audio engineering, filmmaking, and more.

Auditions are required and they will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schedule as audition by emailing smaprogramming@staxmusicacademy.org.

The Summer Music Experience will take place May 31 through June 24, 2022. Learn more HERE.