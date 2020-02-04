STAX Music Academy transitions to online music lessons because of COVID-19

Instructors and students are adjusting to learning from home and continuing to make music.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — STAX Music Academy is a household name in the city of Memphis and is home to some of the most talented youth in the city. STAX students have been making waves with performances for years.

However, no one could've predicted a pandemic that would put a stop to in-person performances and even the ability to rehearse in the same room.

Music Director and Jazz Studies Coordinator for STAX, Paul McKinney, spoke with Local 24 News about how the academy is transitioning from the norm to life during the pandemic.

He's served STAX for almost 12 years now, and he told Local 24 News that he has never seen anything like this before.

He said he spoke with his fellow instructors about adding this level of online curriculum to the academy, saying, "this in an incredible opportunity for the academy."

"How to figure out working with a class has been a real challenge, but I'm really excited about what we're doing," he says.

It's a huge transition not only for the staff, but also the kids. Local 24 News asked McKinney how the online classroom differed from the regular classroom.

"It feels very similar to just having them in the classroom. It hasn't changed our class dynamic at all," he adds.

For the foreseeable future, STAX Music Academy will resume online lessons and may even make them an additional part to the curriculum post COVID-19.

Stax Music Academy Skip to content Ellen DeGeneres gives Stax Music Academy $250,000 on finale of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways!" Learn More " Connecting News Stax Music Academy now offering "Practice Chops" series online It's important to keep up your practice chops while you're temporarily home from school. We're here to help!