Students in Raleigh get backpacks, school supplies, and vaccinations, thanks to the Memphis Police and Fire Departments and others

The 2021-2022 school year for students in Shelby County Schools starts August 9.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County kids only have one week of summer left, because the 2021-2022 school year for students in Shelby County Schools starts August 9.

Sunday, the Memphis Police Department, the Memphis Fire Department and others got out to help everyone get ready to go back to school. The Memphis Police Association and many others handed out backpacks and got kids vaccinated in Raleigh. The event was meant to make everyone feel comfortable asking for help, especially the Hispanic community.

“I think it’s important to support the future generations of Latinos here in Memphis. They need to have better education, better opportunities. The best way we can support those skills is by giving supplies and inviting them to go to school and be successful.”

Organizers said the turnout was so good, they decided to do a morning and afternoon giveaway.