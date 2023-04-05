Students in Wynne, Arkansas, to return to in-person learning next week

Here's a look at when and where classes will be in session, and what parents and students need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Students in the Wynne School District will return to in-person classes next week after storms destroyed buildings and devastated their town last week.

The Wynne School District said grades kindergarten through 8th will return to their respective buildings beginning Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Wynne High School students, whose school was destroyed by the tornado, will report to EACC Tech Center in Wynne, located across from the Sonic, for their return to in-person learning. Grades 11 and 12 will report on Thursday, April 13, and grades 9 and 10 will report Friday, April 14, to receive further information related to learning for the remainder of the year.

There will be a student and parent information meeting for grades 9 through 12 on Wednesday, April 12, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the EACC Tech Center.

School leaders said those report days will be full school days from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. They said, “The district has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the return to in-person learning is as safe as possible for students and staff.”

School administrators said students who need help returning to school should reach out to their respective advisors or building counselors.

School leaders also said virtual students may begin working immediately. If a virtual student does not have electricity or internet services, they should contact their Virtual Facilitator to help them come up with a plan to return to learning.

Wynne Schools said it is also planning on resuming its spring sports seasons starting the week of April 10th. Coaches will be in contact with athletes about plans, and more specific information will be released later this week.