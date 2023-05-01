Summer dance intensive offered at St. Mary's Buckman Performing & Fine Arts Center

The Buckman Arts Center is where dance lessons will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 through July 27.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young musical theatre students who are looking to "explore new genres" of dance are invited to St. Mary's Episcopal School to attend their seventh summer dance intensive.

The Buckman Arts Center is where the lessons will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 through July 27. Both beginner and advanced levels are offered and tuition is $250 for students ages eight and up.

The intensive will feature three different teachers, each with a different genre of focus. Musical theater and jazz will be taught by Noelia Warnette, hip-hop by Steven Prince-Tate, ballet as well as modern will be taught by Tamara Prince Parrish and tap by Danielle Pierce.