Superintendent Ray doesn't plan on going back to inperson learning just because the Governor thinks they should

MEMPHIS, Tenn — If you're on social media, you may have noticed Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray's statement to Governor Bill Lee's suggestion of students returning to in-class learning.

Ray said in part, "We invite state leaders to step away from privileged podiums and try to understand the many concerns of our students, parents and teachers."

Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin sat down one-on-one with Dr. Ray Thursday to ask him exactly what he meant.

"One end you say it's a local issue, a local school issue. And then the next words you say is to push us to open schools when they are unsafe and to try and pass legislation to force our hand," said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray is not mincing words about Tennessee Governor Bill Lee saying schools should reopen.

"You can't say follow the science and keep schools closed. You can't say I believe in public education and keep schools closed," said Governor Bill Lee.

"I don't understand the hypocrisy to meet virtually, to have a state department of education that's close to the public, yet you want our students to return in brick and mortar when the numbers here are still high," said Dr. Ray.

"I commend those districts and those local leaders and those educators for not settling for the path of least resistance and hiding behind month after month of virtual learning with no end in sight," said Governor Lee.

Ray says if Governor Lee would visit Shelby County schools, he'd understand how COVID-19 was really affecting students and teachers here.

"At the end of the day, you have to understand the plight of students in Shelby county. You have to come visit. You have to see things around the local context. When the virus is attacking Black and Brown families. And you know, this work is personal to me. And at the end of the day, as superintendent, I vow to educate our students but yet I vow to keep them safe," said Dr. Ray.

"Data actually suggests there are very real consequences to keeping students out of the classroom for this long," said Governor Lee.

At the end of the day, Ray says as an effective leader you must have a heart for the people you serve.