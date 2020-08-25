'Take it seriously' | UT students split on following all COVID-19 guidelines

When you walk on campus, almost everyone is wearing a mask. It's the off-campus population of students that UT's chancellor said is causing problems.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A repeated warning from UT Chancellor Donde Plowman to students reminds them they will be punished for not following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

These warnings continue as cases continue to rise on campus, at 126 active cases on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Students recognize that Plowman is a woman of her word.

"We received an email from her about how she like, there were four students who she got in trouble for not taking precautions, so I think she's serious about it," said junior Taylor Patterson.

Just because Plowman is serious doesn't mean everyone sees it that way.

"It's been almost daily the chancellor emailing us talking about this stuff and it doesn't, like as a student, it doesn't seem to be affecting much," said senior Adam Holland.

10News spoke with five upperclassmen Tuesday, all who know there's a section of students who would rather treat college like normal, instead of acknowledging the pandemic.

"Like, there's still people making plans," said Holland "I'm still getting messages from people that wanna meet up. It doesn't really seem to be slowing any off-campus activities."

Plowman said four UT students could be expelled, that's the email Patterson referenced.

Three of those students are in trouble for hosting large off-campus parties.

"Frankly, some of the photos that I've been seeing are deeply disappointing," said Plowman.

The Knox County 911 Center received more than 30 calls complaining about loud parties mainly in Fort Sanders this weekend.

Junior Reanna Merritt said she gets the appeal, but students need to make a choice.

"Though it's tempting we know we shouldn't, even as much as we want to do it and I hope others do that too, but, only so much you can do," she said.

Students know what it will take to get back to the UT they remember.

"The more everyone wears masks and follows the guidelines the sooner we can get back to some form of normal that we saw beforehand," said senior Jacob Wille.

They just hope their peers will listen.