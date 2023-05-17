TCAP results for Memphis-Shelby County Schools to be released May 22

This is the first year where third graders who don't get a score of at least 'meets expectations or proficient' on the reading test could risk repeating the grade.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TCAP results for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) students will be released on Monday, May 22, 2023.

MSCS said an email and letter will be sent to all parents and guardians of third graders, letting them know if their child passed the reading portion (English Language Arts - ELA) of the standardized test.

This is the first year where third graders who don't get a score of at least 'meets expectations or proficient' on the reading test could risk repeating the grade.

MSCS said students who don't pass will retake the test at their school from May 24 until the 26th. They could also move on to the fourth grade if they show reading progress in summer tutoring.