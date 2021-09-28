TCAT Memphis and STCC partnering to help prepare students for Blue Oval City

The program will train workers for jobs at Ford's new plant.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Regional Megasite will have a Tennessee College of Applied Technology on its campus so people can be trained to work at the Ford plant.

“This unique partnership with Ford and SK Innovation will enable Tennesseans to skill up and meet the specific employment demands of Blue Oval City," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said. "Tennessee stands ready to provide a twenty-first century workforce.”

Southwest Tennessee Community College will also work with TCAT to prepare students for the skills needed. Southwest's president Dr. Tracy Hall said the partnership is aimed to prepare people across Shelby County for these jobs.

"We work hard at TCAT Memphis and Southwest," Hall said. "We have been partners for years and our goals have always been that we will work together to make sure our students have opportunities."

Today is a historic day as we welcome @Ford and SK Innovation to Tennessee. The ripple effect resulting from these projects will be transformational for our state, and we are most grateful for this enormous investment and the addition of two top global brands. https://t.co/Hzy84UOo7T — Bob Rolfe (@CommishTNECD) September 27, 2021

The new TCAT campus will provide specific training focused on electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, engineering, and auto mechanics. TCAT and Southwest will continue to offer those programs in Memphis.

"This opportunity to do the same thing and prep our people for opportunities at the megasite that’s a great day for Shelby County," TCAT Memphis president Roland Rayner said.

Both colleges said the skills you will learn will turn into high-paying jobs that will help families and the economy in Memphis.