Southwind teacher makes a point to introduce scientific career opportunities to students

Rhonda Miller is one Memphis teacher making sure her students know what type of careers they can follow after school.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis teacher is making sure her students know what type of careers they can achieve in the future.

Rhonda Miller teaches science at Southwind High School. Throughout each school year, she has been known to brings in speakers with backgrounds in science to discuss what type of careers students can have if they went down the science route.

Now, she's brought a speaker into class that happened to be one of her former students. Miller said it's a "full circle moment."

"They listen and hear me talk all day, but I wanted someone else to come in and talk so that what they learn can be implemented in somebody else's career so they can say 'ok my class in chemistry is important because [of what I've learned]," Miller said. "I want it to be fun. I want them to remember me. I want them to say 'I learned this from my teacher, and I remember her.'"