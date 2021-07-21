Here's where teachers can get discounts on back-to-school supplies & more

From Target and Dollar General, to even some deals at local businesses, find out how teachers can save.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s some good news for teachers getting ready to head back to the classroom.

Some retailers are offering discounts to help you get the supplies you need before everyone heads back to school.

Dollar General – 30% off

Dollar General is holding its ‘Teacher Appreciation Event’ through September 6, 2021. Teachers can get 30% off for in-store purchases of some school supplies, including pens, pencils, crayons, markers, paper, notebooks, and more.

Here’s how it works. Teachers have to sign up for a Dollar General account and complete a verification process. 24 to 48 hours after verification, the discount will be added to your account as a digital coupon. Once approved, you can use the 30% off coupon up to four times – once per day - during the promotion period. Learn more HERE.

Staples – 20% off

Teachers who sign up for the Classroom Rewards program on the Staples Connect app can get a 20% discount on in-store purchases through September 30, 2021. Through the program, parents can give a percentage of their in-store Staples purchase back to a teacher or school of their choice who are enrolled in the program. Learn more HERE.

Target – 15% off

Target is holding its Bullseye’s Teacher Prep Event through July 31, 2021, allowing teachers to get a 15% discount on classroom supplies and essentials. You must be signed up for the free Target Circle rewards program to get the one-time discount. Some things are excluded, such as backpacks, clearance items, electronics and lunch bags. Learn more HERE.

Michaels - 15% off

Michaels offers teachers a 15% off coupon. You must complete the teacher verification process and create a Michaels account. The discount can be used online and in-store. Learn more HERE.

JOANN - 15% off

You can sign up for the JOANN Teacher Rewards Digital Discount Card to get 15% year round. You have to sign up for the program and be verified. Learn more HERE.

Barnes and Noble - 20% off

Become a B&N Educator to get 20% off qualifying book purchases. You have to sign-up in-store. Learn more HERE.

Office Depot

Teachers can sign up for the Star Teacher Program for discounts on different items. Learn more HERE.

Memphis-area businesses

Several Memphis area businesses also offer special discounts to teachers through Teach901. You can find more HERE.