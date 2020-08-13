x
Teachers, staff, and administration at a Bartlett school greet students and parents in “smile and wave” drive-by

Masks were worn and social distancing best practices were followed at Ellendale Elementary School, and devices were distributed for distance learning

BARTLETT, Tennessee — The faculty, staff, and administration team at Ellendale Elementary School in Bartlett are ready for school to start Monday, but first, today, they greeted parents and students with a smile and wave.

The school, which has a bear as a mascot and serves kindergarten through fifth graders, hosted two events at their campus Thursday afternoon.

A virtual "bear" essentials pickup offered parents and students an opportunity to pick up instructional materials and a device for virtual learning.

Ellendale teachers also were excited to smile and wave to their students during a "teacher drive thru" in the school's front circle.

Classes start Monday. Some students will be learning in person and others will be learning from their home.

