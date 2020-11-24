It pays to be a teacher! How a Memphis non-profit is putting teachers on the path to success

Memphis Teacher Residency (MTR) was formed to address the systemic inequalities of education here in Memphis. And it needs teachers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — College students, are you interested in becoming a teacher? There's a local nonprofit that wants to help you with your effort while helping children in need at the same time. As Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin tells us, it's local good news.

Ever heard of Memphis Teacher Residency or MTR? It was formed to address the systemic inequalities of education here in Memphis. And organization leaders are looking for teachers.

"Our teacher residency program recruits and trains new teachers, and it requires a four-year commitment. That first year our residents are working on master's degrees in urban education," said MTR Recruiter Shawn Carter.

They'll train under a mentor teacher while working on a teacher licensure. Years two to four, they'll be full time teachers in one of MTR's schools in Binghampton, Orange Mound, Frazier, Mitchell Heights, or Gram Heights.

"MTR is going to pay for the degree. So, the degree is at no cost to you. Also, residents receive a monthly stipend of $1,000 and free housing at Crosstown in Parcel Apartments," said Carter.

Shawn Carter is a recruiter for the nonprofit. She says when it comes to the achievement gap between students who come from different backgrounds, it boils down to unequal access to learning opportunities. And she said the pandemic and learning virtually has added to that equation.

"Your zip code, your socio-economic status, your race - none of that should determine the quality of education you receive," said Carter.

Thus, the organization is already looking for fellows or interns for their other program, Marjorie Lee Brown Stem Program.

"We just launched this program this past summer in partnership with the National Civil Rights Museum," said Carter. "We're looking for undergraduate students of color who have a 3.0 GPA and who are majoring in stem or minoring in stem."

The fellows will receive $1,000 living stipend, a $1,500 award, and $1,000 toward tuition.

Bottom Line: Carter says the program will help college students find out if teaching is a great career choice for them all while promoting a love of learning for often overlooked students.