Education

Temporary buildings to be built for Crestview Elementary and Middle students in Covington

Crestview Elementary and Middle schools were destroyed when an EF3 tornado tore through the town.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Covington, Tennessee, a plan is in place to get students back to in-person learning.

The plan is to build two temporary structures at Cobb Parr Park. Tipton County Schools superintendent Dr. John Combs said it will take a few weeks to build the temporary classrooms.

Combs said school leaders will provide direct updates in the coming weeks about support for the students. He said families will be able to reach out to school staff on the schools’ websites - Crestview Elementary and Crestview Middle.

In the coming days, leaders will also be asking for donations for school supplies so students can finish out the year.

