Find out how your child's school is doing with Tennessee's 2021-2022 State Report Card

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents and others can now find out how their students’ schools are doing, with the 2021-2022 State Report Card from the Tennessee Department of Education.

The State Report Card, released Monday, looks at how schools and districts across the state are performing and serving their students.

The report card includes information such as enrollment, finance, and staffing, as well as, academic achievement, growth, progress in English proficiency, and graduation rates.

The 2021-22 State Report Card can be accessed here. Additional resources on the State Report Card are available here.

“With the release of the State Report Card, Tennessee continues our firm commitment to providing families with clear, actionable information on how our districts and schools are serving students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn, in a news release. “The Report Card allows stakeholders to access years’ worth of meaningful data through an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform, and now the latest data is available to help Tennesseans to explore and learn about their local schools and districts.”