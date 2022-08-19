Students can win scholarship money in annual Tennessee Civics Essay contest

All Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations in grades pre-k through 12 are encouraged to participate.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Secretary of State has announced the theme for this year's Civics Essay Contest for Tennessee students from pre-k through 12th grade.

This year's theme is “Why your vote matters.”

All Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations in grades pre-k through 12th grade are encouraged to participate. Schools can choose up to two essays from each grade level to submit.

Visit sos.tn.gov/civics-essay-contest for complete contest rules and to submit essays online before Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“We are working to help Tennessee students become more civically educated so that as adults they are prepared to successfully participate in our electoral process,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett via a press release. “One of the most fundamental aspects of preparing future voters is understanding why your vote matters.”

The winners of the contest will receive a scholarship from the TNStars 529 College Savings Program and a trip to the state capitol. First place winners at each grade level will receive a $500 scholarship with second and third place winning $250 and $100.