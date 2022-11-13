Tennessee College of Applied Technology hosts 'Aviation Day'

Youth starting at 10-years-old all the way through high school experienced aviation-related careers at "TCAT" on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology recently applied their focus to teaching kids about various career paths including fields for mechanics, pilots and engineers.

The goal of "Aviation Day" was to get these young members of society to start thinking about career opportunities, now.

Ricky Batts is an Aviation Coordinator for the Airframe and Powerplant Program and Avionics Program at the school.

"We are a non profit institution and 85-percent of our students actually go to the college free of charge," Batts said. "For those who have to pay out of pocket, our tuition for the entire program is about 6800 bucks — very minimal cost."

Batts said that "zero-percent" of the school's students graduate with student loan debt"