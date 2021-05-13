Tennessee DOE offering families free decodable book series to teach young readers

The books will be available to TN families of kindergarten, first and second-grade students to help them build their reading skills.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education announced a new reading initiative Wednesday that will help the state's newest readers.

The DOE launched the free At-Home Decodable Book Series, which will be available to families of kindergarten, first and second-grade students to help them build their reading skills.

The launch is part of the state's Reading 360 Program initiative.

Each free pack has seven decodable booklets with more than 20 exciting stories full of sounds and words to help them practice phonics and reading.

Families can order one booklet pack for each of their K-2 children by filling out the order form at this link.

“Reading and strong literacy skills open doors of opportunity for children throughout their education and well after they graduate. Tennessee has deeply invested in literacy to help strengthen and extend the learning that happens in classrooms every day,” TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn said.

Teachers can also utilize these resources to help families extend learning that takes place in the classroom.