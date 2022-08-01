Tennessee education officials consider requiring course correction plans for students with Ds & Fs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grading is different for Memphis-Shelby County students this year, and now Tennessee education officials are working on ways to better grades across the state.
This year they've already changed to a 10-point scale.
- ‘A’ is 90-100
- ‘B’ is 80 – 89
- ‘C’ is 70 – 79
- ‘D’ is 60- 69
Anything below that is failing.
Starting next school year, students getting a ‘D’ or an ‘F’ could be required to take new steps to bring up their grades.
Officials suggest Tennessee students who don't average a ‘C’ in a course develop a course corrective plan. They would have to outline how they plan to succeed with oversight to ensure the students follow the plan.