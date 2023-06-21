Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee: Applications are now open for school safety grants

The two grant programs are aimed at placing a school resource officer (SRO) on every public-school campus and making physical security improvements at all schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is launching close to $200 million in school safety grants.

The two grant programs are aimed at placing a school resource officer (SRO) on every public-school campus and making physical security improvements for all public and non-public schools. They are part of the school safety measures signed into law during the 2023 legislative session.

The governor said those SROs will be armed. He said the grants will also give schools the safety and security resources they may need.

“Nothing is more important than making sure that Tennessee students and teachers return home from school safely each day,” said Gov. Lee.

Local law enforcement agencies and schools can apply for the following grant programs to further strengthen school safety:

Statewide School Resource Officer Grant

"The FY23-24 budget includes $140 million to place a full-time, armed SRO at every Tennessee public school.

Local law enforcement agencies are eligible to apply for a Statewide School Resource Officer (SRO) Grant, not to exceed $75,000 per year, per school for which they are responsible for providing SRO services. Applications are being accepted and reviewed by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security on a rolling basis.

Tennessee local law enforcement agencies are invited to apply here."

Public & Non-Public School Security Grants

"Additionally, the FY23-24 budget dedicates significant one-time funding to strengthen security at Tennessee schools, totaling $40 million for public schools and $14 million for non-public schools.

The grant funding, administered through the Tennessee Department of Education, can be used to support a variety of school security efforts, including improved physical security, emergency operations planning, violence prevention programs, conflict resolution and safety training for staff members.

Public School Security Grant

Public school security grant applications must demonstrate a connection between requested funding and the vulnerabilities identified in the school’s yearly safety assessment, developed by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Public schools are invited to learn more and apply for grant funding here no later than September 29.

Non-Public School Security Grant