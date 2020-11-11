Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee hoping for teacher pay raises amid budget crunch

Lee on Tuesday said he's hoping he can allocate more teacher pay in the 2021-22 spending plan.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he's looking to include "meaningful" teacher pay raises in next year's budget despite facing financial crunches brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee was forced to spike his original teacher pay boost earlier this year at the beginning of the virus outbreak. However, recent state revenues are coming in slightly higher than anticipated.

