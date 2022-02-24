Tennessee Governor, Department of Education present new K-12 school funding formula

A live stream of the 11 a.m. presentation by Bill Lee and Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn is available on Microsoft Teams.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and state Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn are holding a live presentation Thursday of the new K-12 student-based funding formula.

Known as the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Formula, Lee said the formula incorporated input from Tennesseans who took part in public town halls, funding subcommittees, and local conversations across the state.

A draft of the framework for the new formula can be found HERE.

For the first time in over 30 years, the TISA will update the way Tennessee invests in public education by moving to a student-based funding formula, including the following components:

Student-based funding starts with a base funding amount for every public-school student.

Additional funding may then be allocated based on weights to address individual student needs.

Direct funding is another opportunity for students to receive additional funding allocations to support specific programs, like tutoring.

Outcome incentives are awarded based on student achievement to empower schools to help all students reach their full potential.

“Thousands of Tennessee parents, students, teachers and administrators have contributed to our new student-centered funding formula, and we invite them to join as we introduce the plan in detail,” said Gov. Lee in a news release. “In the coming weeks, I look forward to working with our partners in the General Assembly to pass this important legislation and improve the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years.”

“From the start of the public engagement process, Tennesseans from across the state have weighed in and developed a strong vision for how to best fund public education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Under the TISA, we will put the funding focus on students and give Tennesseans clear information to understand how districts and schools are using funding to help our students thrive.”