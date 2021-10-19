Tennessee high school seniors can retake ACT for free to boost scores

Last year, high school juniors had to take the ACT college entrance exam during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, education leaders are giving them a second chance.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education is giving all high school seniors a chance to retake the ACT college entrance exam and boost their scores.

The students first had the chance to take the test for free during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to challenges from the pandemic, scores were expectedly lower. State education leaders wanted to make sure seniors had the chance to retake the test for free with fewer challenges than before.

“While the fall ACT retake has always been available to our seniors, this year’s retake opportunities offer our seniors one more chance to potentially boost their scores and demonstrate readiness for college and career,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Students are more likely to increase their ACT scores, and we want all our students to achieve their highest potential."

Districts across Tennessee will be able to offer the free retake opportunities during one of three three-day windows:

October 5-7, 2021

October 19-21, 2021

November 2-4, 2021

Results from tests like the ACT are usually used to determine whether students are eligible for some scholarship programs, like the Tennessee HOPE.