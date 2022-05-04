Tennessee House passes bill which could force MSCS to give up control over three Germantown schools

The Tennessee House passed the so-called 3G bill, and it now heads to the state senate.

Example video title will go here for this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School District is one step closer to gaining control over three schools currently run by Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

The Tennessee House passed the so-called 3G bill, and it now heads to the state senate.

Under the bill, MSCS would no longer be allowed to operate Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High schools without an agreement with Germantown Municipal School District, because the schools are located within the boundaries of the district and the city of Germantown.

If passed, the new law would take effect in July 2023, a year later than initially proposed. That means at that time, MSCS would either need to enter an agreement with GMSD or immediately transfer the properties to GMSD.

HB2430/SB2315 has been approved previously by the House K-12 Subcommittee, the House Education Administration Committee and the Senate Education Committee.

The senate is expected to discuss the bill next Monday.