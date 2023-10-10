x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Tennessee lawmakers consider math retention proposal similar to the reading law

Supporters said the plan would not include holding students back a grade.
Credit: Joaquin Corbalan - stock.adobe.c

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering to push for a new bill for math intervention, similar to the third-grade reading retention law. But this time they said holding students back a grade won't be an option.

The proposed law would require summer school or tutoring for students scoring below the benchmark on their TCAP or universal screener. It would apply to all kindergarten through eighth grade students, not just third graders.

Statewide about 34% of students tested proficient in math last school year.

"You have to know how to read by third grade. But after third grade, once you know how to read, reading is repetitive,” said Republican St. Rep. Scott Cepicky of Culleoka. “Once you know how to read, you know how to read. With mathematics, it's building: addition, then subtraction, then division, then multiplication."

State democrats who are against the bill argue it is the wrong way to bring scores up. They compare it to the third-grade reading retention law which democrats said "did nothing to achieve its stated purpose."

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Peabody Elementary School expected to remain closed until fall of 2024 after closure due to mold

Before You Leave, Check This Out