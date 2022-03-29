Tennessee lawmakers debate several anti-LGBTQ bills

Two bills address whether transgender athletes should participate in female sports. Another would let educators choose whether to use a student's preferred pronouns.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — On Tuesday, Tennessee senators debated a number of education bills during a committee meeting, including whether transgender athletes should participate in female sports and how to approach library materials that parents think are offensive.

SB1861 would require the commissioner of education to withhold a portion of state funding from local education agencies (LEAs) that fail or refuse to determine a student's gender for the purposes of participation in school sports by the student's sex at the time of birth.

"This puts teeth in a bill and a law that we passed last year," Sen. Joey Hensley said. "It just allows the department to withhold funds if the policy is not upheld by the LEA."

Other senators disagreed with the stricter enforcement.

"It puts a terrible burden on schools," Senator Raumesh Akbari said. "The TSSAA is responsible for regulating our K-12 sports and to me, this is another unfair intrusion by the state."

Another bill, SB2153, would "prohibit males from participating in public higher education sports that are designed for females."

Senators will debate SB2153 bill on Wednesday, but allowed for one speaker in attendance to share their experience.

"I asked a competitor, one who's raced with me many times over the last year how she perceives my involvement," the speaker said. "Her reply was this: [You] share the same vision that all the other ladies who toe the line in our races do, to test the limits of our own bodies, to race in a safe and ethical manner, and to build relationships and community and sport."

Senators are also expected to debate SB2777 on Wednesday, which would let educators choose whether to use a student's preferred pronounces if they do not align with their biological sex.