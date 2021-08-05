Tennessee McDonald's franchisee offers to pay MTSU tuition for its workers

McGuire Management Group owns 10 McDonald's restaurants in Murfreesboro, seven in Nashville and others in Columbia, Centerville and White Bluff.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A company that owns 20 McDonald's franchises in the Nashville area is offering to pay tuition for employees who want to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

A news release from the university says school officials and Murfreesboro-based McGuire Management Group announced the McGuire True Blue Education Partnership on Wednesday.

McGuire owns 10 McDonald's restaurants in Murfreesboro, seven in Nashville and others in Columbia, Centerville and White Bluff.

The program has various requirements for the minimum time of employment, job reviews and average weekly hours and additional requirements for performance while taking university courses.