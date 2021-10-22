Tennessee plans 8 town halls on education funding formula

The Department of Education says the events will take place Oct. 27 at Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville; Oct. 28 at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis; Nov. 1 at UT-Southern in Pulaski; Nov. 2 at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville; Nov. 3 at Niswonger Performance Arts Center in Greeneville; Nov. 4 at The Howard School in Chattanooga; Nov. 10 at Jackson County Middle School in Gainesboro; and Nov. 22 at Gibson County High School in Dyer.