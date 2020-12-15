Tennessee State, Apple partnership adds HBCU coding centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Almost two dozen historically Black colleges and universities are becoming community coding centers through a partnership with Tennessee State University and Apple.
The university said Friday that Apple and Tennessee State have been working together on the initiative for the last two years. The goal is to bring coding and creativity experiences to all HBCUs and their communities.
Tennessee State says its national coding hub is welcoming 23 new HBCUs as community centers.
Apple is supporting HBCUs with equipment, resources and professional development.