Tennessee State, Apple partnership adds HBCU coding centers

Tennessee State says its national coding hub is welcoming 23 new HBCUs as community centers.
Credit: Tennessee State University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Almost two dozen historically Black colleges and universities are becoming community coding centers through a partnership with Tennessee State University and Apple. 

The university said Friday that Apple and Tennessee State have been working together on the initiative for the last two years. The goal is to bring coding and creativity experiences to all HBCUs and their communities. 

Apple is supporting HBCUs with equipment, resources and professional development.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) - Tennessee State University's national coding hub is welcoming 23 new HBCUs to be community centers as part of Apple's Community Education Initiative. The announcement comes during Computer Science Education Week, Dec. 7-13.
Tnstatenewsroom |Dec 11, 2020

