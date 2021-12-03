x
Education

Tennessee State Senate advances bill allowing teachers to permanently remove students from class

The bill allows teachers to remove students from the classroom permanently despite concerns that the bill could unfairly punish some vulnerable students.
Credit: pololia - stock.adobe.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate has advanced a proposal that would allow teachers to remove students from the classroom permanently despite concerns that the bill could unfairly punish some vulnerable students. 

Supporters argued Thursday that SB0230 - the "Teacher's Discipline Act" - is needed to assist teachers who are unable to do their job when faced with a disruptive, aggressive or violent student. 

The GOP-dominant Senate approved the bill on a 25-8 vote, with just two Republicans joining the chamber's six-member Democratic caucus in opposition. 

The House needs another vote on it before it can go before Gov. Bill Lee.

