Tennessee State University awards 1,600+ scholarships to Shelby County School students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday was the beginning of a big time for more than 1,600 Shelby County School students.

Tennessee State University is awarding them full or partial scholarships as part of a partnership with the district.

SCS began ‘rolling’ ceremonies for the scholarships Tuesday, one in the morning in the Frayser community at Pursuit of God Church, and another in the afternoon at Southwind High School. More ceremonies will be held at Whitehaven, East, and Cordova High Schools.

These ceremonies follow the recent surprise scholarship presentation at Middle College High School where the entire senior class of 2022 received full or partial scholarships from TSU.