TSU crossing international waters to bridge digital divide

Tennessee State University is going across the Atlantic Ocean to educate students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State University is going across the Atlantic Ocean to educate students. They're introducing high schoolers in Africa to the world of stem. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

"Everyone can code and create," said Tennessee State University Associate Vice President of Smart Technology Innovation Center Dr. Robbie Melton.

Dr. Robbie Melton is on a mission with the university to help students globally.

"We're starting with West and South Africa," said Dr. Melton.

The goal is to prepare students in West and South Africa for a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics - STEM.

"We are in a digital workplace and without digital literacy and these digital skills, these students whether they are international or right here at home would not be competitors in this digital career workspace," said Dr. Melton.

So, TSU is headed across the Atlantic Ocean to spread knowledge.

"They will be designing apps as well as basic coding concepts," said Dr. Melton. "Using robots, drones, and actually segue-waying into a full course this spring."

Nii Laaye Bonney is from West Africa, Ghana. He says in the words of their native son, Kofi Annan, "Education is a human right with immense power to transform." He believes the dual enrollment in education is beyond beneficial.

"For TSU to come and say they are coming to teach us the coding and everything, that means that it's a different level; and everybody in life needs education," said Bonney.

"Education is very important because it helps people to become better citizens. It's a true source of light in the life of others," said Ghanaian Resident Martin Stevens Ashilley.

Five hundred (500) high school students are being accepted into the program.

"High School seniors are able to take college credit so these students will actually be Tennessee State University students, and they can use these credits as they start their college career," said Dr. Melton.

And empowering students across the globe is local good news.

Courses start this fall. They will run fifteen (15) weeks. Learn more HERE.