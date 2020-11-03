Tennessee State University officials warn about fake social media post on coronavirus

TSU does NOT have any reported cases on its campus.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University officials want everyone to know that the school does NOT have any reported cases of COVID-19 on campus.

TSU says a fake social media post and an anonymous caller contacted media making the claims.

TSU posted the following to its Facebook and Twitter pages:

“TSU Family: A hoax social media post went out over Instagram ‪today regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19 that is NOT TRUE. An anonymous caller also contacted local media. TSU DOES NOT HAVE ANY REPORTED CASES OF THE VIRUS ON OUR CAMPUS.

We are not evacuating the campus, and no decision has been made to transition all classes to online. Classes are continuing to operate as normal, and as planned.

We are disappointed that an individual would make light of such a serious situation and alter the communications sent to the campus family. We must take this outbreak seriously and not communicate false information.