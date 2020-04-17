Tennessee State University raises $1.7 million in one month

Money will fund over 500 scholarships for the HBCU in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee State University has undertaken a huge fundraising campaign. Raise $1 million in one month. The news was overshadowed here in the Bluff City during the recent Nashville tornadoes and the COVID-19 outbreak. But, the mission was accomplished. Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

It was a historic fundraising campaign: raise one million dollars in one month.

"We have to raise money to help students in school because we know the value of an education," said TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover.

That's Tennessee State University President and Memphis native Dr. Glenda Glover. Back in February she had one goal in mind.

"We have about 60,000 alums, so in a month we should be able to raise a million dollars," said Dr. Glover.

So, the Big Blue Alums went to work. They partnered with two well known professional sports teams to get it done.

"We partnered with the Nashville Predators which is a great partnership. We already had a partnership with the Tennessee Titans, so we used our partnerships," said Dr. Glover.

Through partnership and alumni giving, the goal was not only met but exceeded. The university was able to raise $1.7 million, which translates into 500+ scholarships.

"They're good students, and we want them to stay here so we said let's raise some money," said Dr. Glover.