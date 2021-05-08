Tennessee State University to offer $100 to vaccinated students

Tennessee State University officials say enrolled students can receive $100 if they can show they're fully vaccinated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University officials say enrolled students can receive $100 if they can show they're fully vaccinated.

University officials announced this week that students who get vaccinated through one of the campus vaccination sites will also receive a $100 gift card.

In addition, vaccinated students living in on-campus housing will be eligible for an additional $50 gift card.

The gift cards are available until Aug. 27.

Tennessee is among the handful of states that has banned public colleges from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.