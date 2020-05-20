Tennessee teacher honored for her innovative teaching methods

Maryville AP teacher Stephanie Kirk was named a "Fiveable Five."

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With coronavirus causing a worldwide shift to online learning, teachers continue showing us just how lucky we are to have them. And with May being Teacher Appreciation Month, one organization is acknowledging just how much a Tennessee teacher does for our youth. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

When COVID-19 hit, teachers did what they do best. They found ways to reach and teach their students - whether through interactive lessons, funny TikTok videos, or game-based learning tactics.

Such is the case with Stephanie Kirk, a high school teacher in Maryville, Tennessee at Heritage High School.

"I love teaching students, helping them reach further than they thought they could," said the AP Language Composition Teacher.

Kirk's ability to keep her students engaged got the attention of the National EdTech Platform, Fiveable. They awarded Kirk with the "Fiveable Five" award for her creative ways of doing live streams, trivia battles, and more. Kirk was one of only five teachers chosen out of thousands.

"Stephanie is someone who is so innovative and risk taking, just completely oozing with passion," said Fiveable's Founder and CEO Amanda DoAmaral.

"I love seeing that lightbulb moment when they grasped what they thought they couldn't," said Kirk.

The organization say Kirk's teaching tactics and her ability to give students those ‘aha’ teaching moments during this difficult time was impressive.

"The course, AP Language and Composition, is all about argument and rhetoric. And I believe those are, perhaps, the most important life skills that are out there. I am so lucky to get to be part of the journey, helping them to find their voice and empowering them to use it, " said Kirk.

Her commitment to students is local good news.

Prior to coronavirus, Kirk would teach all day and then log on at home to continue teaching AP students all across the country. Her dedication to being an educator is undeniable. Congratulations Stephanie Kirk.