Tennessee Teacher of the Year finalists announced

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Tennessee Department of Education is celebrating its top teachers. Thursday the TDOE released a list of its 2021-2022 Tennessee Teacher of the Year Regional-Level Semi-Finalists.

For the Shelby County and Municipals Region, Laura Koch from Richland Elementary in Shelby County Schools is a finalist in Pre-K through 4th grade; John Frizzell from Riverdale Elementary in Germantown Municipal School District is a finalist for grades 5-8; and Andrea Cox from Houston High in Germantown Municipal School District is a finalist for grades 9-12.

In the Southwest Core Region, Jennifer Botticello with Munford Middle in Tipton County Schools is a finalist for grades 5-8. In the Northwest Core Region, Katherine Huitt with Dyersburg High in Dyersburg City Schools is a finalist for grades 9-12.

The finalists represent the Shelby County-Municipals area and each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) areas in the state. To qualify for Teacher of the Year, candidates must have been teaching full-time for at least three years, have a track record of exceptional gains in student learning, and be effective school and community leaders.

Congratulations to the 2021-22 Tennessee Teacher of the Year Region-Level Semi-Finalists! Help us celebrate these hard-working educators and this much-deserved recognition! pic.twitter.com/J22YRDBdqp — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) April 8, 2021