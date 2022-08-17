x
Education

Tennessee second graders who fail TNReady reading test could be held back starting this school year

The law was passed in 2021 and allows schools to hold back third graders who do not pass the TNReady reading test.
Credit: candy1812 - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The renewed third-grade retention law goes into effect in Tennessee this month.

With nearly two-thirds of third graders failing the test statewide, there's more pressure on parents and educators to prepare students for the next testing this spring. And it's even more pressing for Memphis Shelby County Schools, where nearly 80% of third graders flunked the test.

According to the legislature, students who don't pass the spring test will be able to attend summer camp. If they demonstrate reading growth then, they can prevent being held back.

Anyone interested can read the full Tennessee code on the retention law HERE.

Read the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act HERE.

