Many of the selected schools are in Shelby County and West Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education has announced that 176 schools have been selected to become trauma-informed schools.

According to a news release, the new cohort doubles the original 73 schools from the first group selected for the 2018-19 school year.

The schools selected have committed to a two-year development cycle with the state's education agency, including training, resources and ongoing support as they implement trauma-informed strategies to provide support for students.

The agency said schools that adopt such measures have seen improvements in attendance, teacher satisfaction and a reduction in suspensions and expulsions.

Read the full news release below:

Today, the Tennessee Department of Education is pleased to announce 176 schools were selected for the second cohort of trauma-informed schools in Tennessee. This new cohort more than doubles the original 73 schools from the first trauma-informed schools cohort which launched in 2018-19.

In Tennessee, the model trauma-informed school designation recognizes schools for their emphasis on implementing trauma-informed strategies to provide critical supports for students. Schools implementing trauma-informed approaches have seen improvements in school climate, attendance, and teacher satisfaction, while seeing a reduction in suspensions and expulsions, stress for staff and students, and more.

To view the full list of the new cohort of trauma-informed schools, click here.

"Like each student, each school community is special and unique, and schools that implement trauma-informed strategies are helping to ensure students receive the academic and nonacademic supports they need,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The department is thrilled to be able to more than double the number of trauma-informed schools in the state to help provide school officials, teachers and staff with training and resources to help all students reach their full potential.”

“Our school has become a true safe-haven for students in our district. With a trauma- informed mindset, teachers can take advantage of the opportunity to demonstrate true kindness and love to students and families,” said Julie Malone, Director of Alternative Learning, Kingsport City Schools. “The culture of a school that embeds trauma-informed education in all aspects of its daily activities can be exhilarating, and lives will be changed and genuine partnerships will be formed between students and school faculty/staff. Our goal is to help students feel safe, loved, and know they can trust us.”

Through the application process, the schools were selected and committed to a two-year development cycle with the department, including high-quality training, resources, and ongoing support as they implement trauma-informed strategies.