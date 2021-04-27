U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 rankings are out, and Local 24 News has a breakdown of the list.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — What are the best public high schools in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas? Local 24 News takes a look at the lists, which are compiled by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2021 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools, including traditional, charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

College Readiness 30%

The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking.

Math and Reading Proficiency 20%

Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.

Math and Reading Performance 20%

How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News' expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households.

Underserved Student Performance 10%

Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.

College Curriculum Breadth 10%

The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking.

Graduation Rate 10%

The proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.

Here are the rankings --up to number 50-- for Memphis-area public schools, with their statewide ranking number. Click on the school name for details.

Click here for the complete rankings of Tennessee public high schools.

Here are the rankings --up to number 50-- for public high schools in north Mississippi, with their statewide ranking number.

Click here for the complete ranking of Mississippi public high schools.

Click here for the complete ranking of Arkansas public high schools.