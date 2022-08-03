The Children’s Museum of Memphis announces programs aimed at improving literacy and getting kids moving

“Reading is the foundation of learning, and children with strong literacy and vocabulary skills typically achieve more in school"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Children’s Museum of Memphis has launched programs to get children excited about reading and to get them moving during Spring Break.

During the month of March, CMOM is celebrating National Reading Month with storytime every Tuesday through Sunday from 2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. On Saturday's every child will receive a free book, while supplies last. The featured story schedule can be found here.

“Reading is the foundation of learning, and children with strong literacy and vocabulary skills typically achieve more in school and have a head start to become lifelong learners,” said Dr. Stewart Burgess, Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of Memphis. “We want children to discover the joy and love of reading and offer a few different opportunities to help nurture that passion."

The museum will also host a Spring Spectacular from March 12-27 to get kids moving during spring break. The CMOM ballroom will host numerous activities that encourage play and physical activity. More information can be found here.