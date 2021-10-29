The first of three candidates for University of Memphis President has been announced

All three candidates for the position will have interview sessions next week that are open to the public.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis announced Friday that Cammy Abernathy is the first candidate for President. UofM will hold an open session interview on Tuesday, November 2nd, where students, faculty, alumni, and the community can listen to the session, ask questions, and give feedback on each candidate. Questions are encouraged and can be asked both in-person or over the live stream.

Cammy Abernathy is a professor and Dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering at the University of Florida. She received her S.B. degree in materials science and engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1980, and her M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in materials science and engineering from Stanford University in 1982 and 1985. She joined the University of Florida’s engineering department as a professor in 1993. In 2004 she became the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs in the College of Engineering and in July 2009 was appointed Dean.

The names of the other two candidates will be revealed two days before their scheduled interview along with their resume and details on how to join the virtual session.