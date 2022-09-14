How The Gentlemen’s League is setting up young Memphis men for success

The Gentlemen's League is an all-male mentorship program whose goal is to educate, empower, and enrich young men.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gentlemen's League, a group aimed at helping young men in Memphis stay on track, hosted a breakfast Wednesday to kick off its program.

They welcomed 200-plus boys of color who had breakfast, heard from guest speakers, and participated in activities.

“Ultimately what we try to do is cultivate joy in schools so our young men can be successful - not just in school but in life. So we're a mentorship program. We're supporting nine schools across Memphis-Shelby County Schools,” said the group’s founder Dr. Archie Moss Jr.

The larger goal for the mentorship program is to reduce suspension rates and to improve student achievement and increase graduation rates, which will ultimately decrease juvenile violent crime rates.