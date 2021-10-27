The safety assessment of Shelby County Schools has begun

Security and safety consultant, Director Toney Armstrong is expected to finalize his safety assessment by late December.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools (SCS) Security and safety consultant, Director Toney Armstrong conducted a walkthrough at Cummings K-8 to take a closer look at the safety measures at schools across the district.

“Right now, I’m getting acclimated with the protocols and climate of safety in Shelby County Schools, and I look forward to supporting the District as we develop strategies to strengthen security on all campuses,” said Armstrong.

Joined by District leaders, including current Chief of Security Gerald Darling, the Cummings walkthrough included one-on-one discussions with staff.

Following his visit to Cummings, Armstrong plans to tour other schools to host focus groups and additional discussions about safety with school administrators, students, and teachers.

Armstrong is expected to finalize his safety assessment by late December.