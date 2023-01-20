'The Wang Experimental Learning Center' | Open house takes place at Junior Achievement's new building

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris spoke at the event and the Greater Memphis Chamber held the official ribbon-cutting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Educating thousands of students with learning opportunities for "entrepreneurship, financial literacy and workforce readiness" — that's the focus of a brand new building celebrated by Junior Achievement on Friday.

The organization, who seeks to inspire the youth with the help of volunteers, held an open house that started at noon at 516 Tillman Street.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris spoke at the event and the Greater Memphis Chamber held the official ribbon-cutting.

Also in attendance were representatives from organizations like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"We're hoping to interest some of the children here today — some of the students here today — to take an interest in one of our opportunities so that we can recruit from our local area into careers at St. Jude as they grow," campus operations director at St. Jude Blaire Benavides said. "Somewhere in this room, there may be a future scientist or a future clinician who may make some really wonderful discovery that could help advance the cures for cancer."