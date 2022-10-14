How a Frayser church and school are working together to make sure third graders aren't held back in new state policy

A retention law now in place this year puts Tennessee students at risk of repeating third grade if they don't pass a state reading test or improve in summer school.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Frayser community is helping third graders improve academically as the state's third grade retention policy is now in place.

The law requires any third-grade student who score less than proficient on the state's reading test repeat the grade, unless they show reading growth in summer school.

With that in mind, Pursuit of God Church in Frayser and the Libertas School of Memphis nearby recently joined forces to add a summer school program to ensure no third grader gets held back.

It's an issue already front and center on the mind of one third grade mother in Memphis, six months from this critical state test. Every time Lindsay Freeman shares a book with her third grade son Jonah, in the back of her mind, she knows time is ticking.

"I'm just trying to be more intentional throughout the year with reading with him and practicing with him and just spending more time with him in that area," Freeman said.

In April, Jonah and third graders across Tennessee will be under a newly intense academic microscope: finish 'below expectations' or 'approaching expectations' and be at risk of repeating the grade.

Nearly 2/3 of third graders and nearly 80% of those in Memphis-Shelby County Schools didn't pass the reading test last year.

"Just in general it's scary, because just the idea that your child may not move forward. You don't want them to be held back. You don't want them to miss out on moving with their friends," Freeman added.

"To the parents, you need to be aware of what's coming down the pike," Pastor Ricky Floyd with Pursuit of God Church said.

Next summer, Pastor Floyd's church will host Libertas staff and up to 90 third graders to help them get over the hump and into fourth grade on schedule.

"This is going to be open to any student who needs to learn how to read better so they can be a more productive citizen," Pastor Floyd added.

While Freeman - a Libertas parent herself - is working hard with her son to avoid needing summer school, she's grateful the option will be available for families.

"Every kid needs an opportunity; you can't just say they have to be somewhere at a specific place, but you are not giving them the tools to get there. So I am grateful they are giving us the tools to get there," Freeman said.

Details for the Frayser summer school will be finalized in the spring.