MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis area educators are in the running for major awards.
Collierville Elementary School Principal Tyler Salyer is one of nine finalists for Tennessee’s 2021-22 Principal of the Year, and Zoe Bozeman with Bartlett City Schools and Charlotte Fisher with Tipton County Schools are two of eight finalists for Supervisor of the Year.
The Tennessee Department of Education made the announcement Monday. According to the TDOE, “The Tennessee Principal of the Year award is awarded annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school. To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience as a principal and a minimum of three years of experience in public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.”
The nine finalists for 2021-22 Principal of the Year are:
Shelby/Municipals
Tyler Salyer, Collierville Elementary, Collierville Schools
Southwest
Shannon Taylor, Bargerton Elementary, Henderson County Schools
Northwest
Kevin Turner, Dyer School, Gibson County Special School District
Mid Cumberland
Nicole Miller Olszewski, KIPP Antioch College Prep Middle, State Board of Education
South Central
Kelly Myers, Highland Park Elementary, Maury County Schools
Upper Cumberland
Rebecca Ryan, Findlay Elementary, White County Schools
Southeast
Autumn O’Bryan, Cleveland High, Cleveland City Schools
East Tennessee
RaeAnn Owens, Clinton Middle College and Career Academy, Anderson County Schools
First Tennessee
Chris Hampton, Dobyns-Bennett High, Kingsport City Schools
To qualify for the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year, “Candidates must demonstrate a record of implementing innovative programs and managing and motivating students and faculties. Additionally, the nominees must have a minimum of one years of experience as an administrator and a minimum of five years of experience in public schools.”
The eight finalists for 2021-22 Supervisor of the Year are:
Shelby/Municipals
Zoe Bozeman, Bartlett City Schools
Southwest
Charlotte Fisher, Tipton County Schools
Northwest
Rory Hinson, Gibson County Special School District
Mid Cumberland
Robert Langford, Sumner County Schools
Upper Cumberland
Bryan Cofer, Cannon County Schools
Southeast
Sarai Pierce, Sequatchie County Schools
East Tennessee
Millicent Smith, Lenoir City Schools
First Tennessee
Vicki Johnston, Kingsport City Schools
Winners for each Grand Division and the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year will be selected from this group and announced at the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year Celebration this fall.