“Tennessee has outstanding school administrators and leaders that have moved mountains to continue serving students and teachers.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis area educators are in the running for major awards.

Collierville Elementary School Principal Tyler Salyer is one of nine finalists for Tennessee’s 2021-22 Principal of the Year, and Zoe Bozeman with Bartlett City Schools and Charlotte Fisher with Tipton County Schools are two of eight finalists for Supervisor of the Year.

The Tennessee Department of Education made the announcement Monday. According to the TDOE, “The Tennessee Principal of the Year award is awarded annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school. To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience as a principal and a minimum of three years of experience in public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.”

The nine finalists for 2021-22 Principal of the Year are:

Shelby/Municipals

Tyler Salyer, Collierville Elementary, Collierville Schools

Southwest

Shannon Taylor, Bargerton Elementary, Henderson County Schools

Northwest

Kevin Turner, Dyer School, Gibson County Special School District

Mid Cumberland

Nicole Miller Olszewski, KIPP Antioch College Prep Middle, State Board of Education

South Central

Kelly Myers, Highland Park Elementary, Maury County Schools

Upper Cumberland

Rebecca Ryan, Findlay Elementary, White County Schools

Southeast

Autumn O’Bryan, Cleveland High, Cleveland City Schools

East Tennessee

RaeAnn Owens, Clinton Middle College and Career Academy, Anderson County Schools

First Tennessee

Chris Hampton, Dobyns-Bennett High, Kingsport City Schools

To qualify for the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year, “Candidates must demonstrate a record of implementing innovative programs and managing and motivating students and faculties. Additionally, the nominees must have a minimum of one years of experience as an administrator and a minimum of five years of experience in public schools.”

The eight finalists for 2021-22 Supervisor of the Year are:

Shelby/Municipals

Zoe Bozeman, Bartlett City Schools

Southwest

Charlotte Fisher, Tipton County Schools

Northwest

Rory Hinson, Gibson County Special School District

Mid Cumberland

Robert Langford, Sumner County Schools

Upper Cumberland

Bryan Cofer, Cannon County Schools

Southeast

Sarai Pierce, Sequatchie County Schools

East Tennessee

Millicent Smith, Lenoir City Schools

First Tennessee

Vicki Johnston, Kingsport City Schools

Winners for each Grand Division and the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year will be selected from this group and announced at the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year Celebration this fall.