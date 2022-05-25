Tipton County Schools could lose SROs. Here's why

Superintendent John Combs said while the district has several security measures in place, nothing is as vital as having those SROs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tipton County Schools worries it may not be able to afford school resource officers any longer.

In fact, the district could lose those security officers as soon as next year.

Money for the officers comes from a state grant and the amount of the grant is being cut.

Superintendent John Combs said while the district has several security measures in place, nothing is as vital as having those SROs.

"Without an armed, trained, person there in that building to react to a situation as gut-wrenching and heartbreaking as that situation was in Texas, that constantly keeps me and other school leaders up at night," Combs said.