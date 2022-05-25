Tipton County Schools could lose SROs. Here's why

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tipton County Schools worries it may not be able to afford school resource officers any longer.
In fact, the district could lose those security officers as soon as next year.
Money for the officers comes from a state grant and the amount of the grant is being cut.
Superintendent John Combs said while the district has several security measures in place, nothing is as vital as having those SROs.
"Without an armed, trained, person there in that building to react to a situation as gut-wrenching and heartbreaking as that situation was in Texas, that constantly keeps me and other school leaders up at night," Combs said.
There are 14 schools in the Tipton County School System and seven officers work at those schools. Combs said funding those SROs isn't his only problem, so is finding qualified people to work as an SRO.