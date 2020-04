TN Dept. of Education announces $1 million IDEA Technology Partnership Grant

The grant is meant to better support the educational needs of students with disabilities by addressing technology needs resulting from COVID-19 school closures.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education announced a new Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Technology Partnership Grant on Monday.

The grant makes $1 million dollars available for Tennessee school districts to better support the educational needs of students with disabilities by addressing technology needs that are a result of COVID-19 school closures, according to the department.

This grant, which uses federal IDEA discretionary funds, will support districts in purchasing additional assistive technology and other tools to increase access to services and instruction for students with disabilities during school closures, according to state education officials.

“All students must have access to learning and services during school closures,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The department is continuing to work with districts to serve the needs of all students—and we know they are facing new and unprecedented challenges to delivering instruction to students with disabilities. This grant will help bridge those needs with new resources so school and district staff can continue the critical work of supporting and enhancing access and opportunities for students with disabilities.”

The department said all school districts are invited to apply for the IDEA Technology Partnership Grant. Districts that submit applications meeting minimum requirements are eligible to receive funding per the demonstrated student need, ranging from $2,500 to $20,000.

The application, which is available now on ePlan, is due May 8. Awards will be announced May 15.